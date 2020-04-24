Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 43-year-old man has been identified following a fatal motorcycle crash in Hopkins Monday morning.
According to Hopkins police, the incident occurred just before 8 a.m. in the area of 5th Street South and 16th Avenue South in Hopkins.
When officers arrived, they located Matthew Johnson of Hopkins deceased on the scene.
The cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Hopkins police at 952-258-5321.
