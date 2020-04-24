COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines:
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — ESPN announced Friday that X Games Minneapolis 2020 will be canceled this summer due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The safety of the athletes, staff and spectators is our top priority, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation for all X Games events,” ESPN said in a statement.

The event was scheduled for July 17 through July 19.

Last year, more than 100,000 fans attended the four-day event at U.S. Bank Stadium, which featured the world’s top skateboarders, BMX bikers and Moto X riders.

