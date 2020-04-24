MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) announced Friday their plans to modify or close more of its park amenities for the safety of park visitors due to COVID-19.

The park modifications are expected to be completed by May 1. This will include playgrounds, skateparks and athletic fields to close, tennis court and volleyball nets to be removed and basketball court rims to be blocked or removed.

With warm weather right around the corner, signage will soon be added at picnic areas to limit gatherings of up to 10 people or less. Signage will be also be added to disc golf areas with social distancing guidelines — similar to those guidelines put in place at MPRB golf courses.

Two weeks ago, the MPRB launched its “do your part” campaign, which aimed at having park visitors practice social distancing to avoid closures and modifications. The MPRB said that despite efforts to educate and encourage social distancing, the lack of compliance from the community led them to take action.

“From the beginning, we have been following the guidelines of public health experts. We’re taking this necessary step to slow the spread of COVID-19 and for the health and safety of residents and their families,” said MPRB Superintendent Al Bangoura. “We have put a lot of effort into educating and encouraging social distancing, but we continue to see park visitors gathering during this national health crisis.”

Within the past three weeks, the MRPB has opened parkway sections in nine locations to relieve congestion on trails and deployed approximately 2,700 multi-language signs at parks, trails, playgrounds, courts and fields encouraging park users to protect themselves and protect others through social distancing.

On April 11, the MPRB launched a Park Ambassador program using 150 park staff. Approximately 45 teams of two are out in the parks daily to provide information and encouragement on social distancing practices in neighborhood and regional parks. In the coming weeks, Park Ambassadors will begin providing outdoor programming aimed at youth and done in a manner that allows for safe social distancing.