MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department says 30 bicycles have been stolen in its First Precinct between March 1 and April 20.
Most of the thefts happened in the North Loop and Loring Park communities, according to a informational alert.
More specifically, 15 of the bikes were stolen from a total of just five locations. And 18 of the 30 stolen bikes were taken in the last week.
Police say they’ve already arrested and charged one person in relation to the incidents, but he is not currently being held in custody.
Any questions or concerns about the string of thefts can be directed to the First Precinct at 612-673-5701 or through email by clicking here.
Click here to read a full Minneapolis Police Department Informational Alert and see a map of the areas hit by bike thieves.
In the alert, a Crime Prevention Specialist with the department also released tips for preventing your bike’s theft.
You must log in to post a comment.