MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Saints are holding open tryouts in a drastically different manner — via video submission.
On Friday, the independent baseball team said that the “show must go on”, so the Saints will be accepting video submissions “for anyone that has dreamed about stepping foot on a professional diamond.”
The Show Must Go On, Saints To Hold Virtual Tryout Via Video Submissionshttps://t.co/yenRjtegRX pic.twitter.com/3Hl2wZvMX7
— St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) April 24, 2020
Until Friday, May 1, the team will be accepting the video submissions. The team asks participants to first post the video to their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account with #SaintsVirtualTryout as the hashtag. After that, they also need to be submitted here.
“With social distancing in place, players can get creative. If you don’t have a baseball, use a pair of socks. If you don’t have a bat, use a broomstick. Missing a glove, use an oven mitt. Can’t find a throwing partner, use the side of a building,” the team said in a statement.
Players can submit game footage or record individual workouts.
“Infielders and outfielders should show their range and arm strength and take swings either off a live pitcher, soft toss or batting tee. Catchers should have a video that shows how well they can block pitches and their arm strength throwing down to second. Pitchers should show an array of pitches,” the team said.
After the deadline, Saints coaches and manager George Tsamis will go through the submissions and narrow them down to three. The top three will be announced on May 8.
From there, fans of the Saints will get to pick one player to join the team for the 2020 season.
