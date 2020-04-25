



At People’s Center in Minneapolis, some people were able to get tested without leaving their cars Saturday.

For the few hours the clinic was open, cars were lined up to the corner. Andy Offereahl said the experience was “just kind of surreal.”

He waited at least an hour for his turn at a COVID-19 test.

Offereahl hasn’t shown any symptoms, but he’s recently been in contact with his parents, who have both contracted the virus.

“I’d kind of like to know [if I have it], because then I don’t have to isolate within my house from my family, which I’ve been doing since Monday.”

Anyone who’s either symptomatic, or in a situation like Offereahl’s, is now eligible to be tested in Minnesota.

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health released an online, interactive map showing dozens of clinics and drive-up testing sites across the state.

Dr. Bruce McCarthy was overseeing testing Saturday at People’s Center. He says results come back in 24 to 48 hours.

“We can really help people now, and before we felt like we were very limited in what we can do,” McCarthy said. “Now we feel like we can help a lot more.”

McCarthy says they can test for antibodies too, which could indicate possible immunity to the coronavirus.

Safety is still the top priority too, even though testing was being done outside.

McCarthy says there are “very elaborate protocols” for him and his staff to follow.