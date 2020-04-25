



When we think of etiquette, dining and handshaking may come to mind. But it goes beyond that.

An expert says life etiquette comes into play during a pandemic.

Anytime we’re outside of our home during the Stay at Home order is a chance to show our manners.

“Etiquette starts from the point of introduction. It’s about discovering who you are and how you show up with other people,” Juliet Mitchell said.

Juliet Mitchell, or Ms. J, the Life Etiquette Expert, says that can be making eye contact in the grocery store or leaning in with your body when you can’t shake hands.

But it also applies to scenarios we’re all finding ourselves in these days. Like at the store. She says waiting for your turn shows respect.

“If someone lingers a little longer looking at that product, give them that space,” Mitchell said.

Some of this is common sense, but reminders can help. On a path or bike trail, keep a social distance.

“There’s so many people that come this close to you. What we do is just step off the trail, step off to the side a little bit. Let the person pass. The agreement that we have with each other, we’re coming close, one of us agrees to move over,” Mitchell said.

And for those in multi-unit living with elevators like apartments or condos, she advises people to respect boundaries there too.

“The guidelines are already there. Keep your distance. The elevator is only so big. The right thing to do depending on the size is to let one person go at a time,” Mitchell said.

Ms. J says it's OK to ask for space and wearing a mask shows respect.