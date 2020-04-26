MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s husband John Bessler on Sunday announced his recent participation in an experimental treatment for COVID-19 after recovering from the virus himself.
Bessler contracted the virus in March. He was hospitalized with dangerously low oxygen levels but eventually took a turn for the better.
On Sunday, Bessler announced that he participated in the federally sponsored Expanded Access Program for Convalescent Plasma.
Officials say he was the 7th person to donate plasma as part of the Mayo Clinic’s program in Minnesota. Thousands of other recovered COVID-19 patients have participated nationwide.
“I was proud to be one of the first participants in this innovative treatment program at the Mayo Clinic,” said John Bessler. “I encourage all others who have recovered from COVID-19 to also consider donating their plasma to help develop potential remedies to this virus that is impacting so many people across Minnesota and the country.”
The convalescent plasma therapy program involves giving patients an infusion of antibody-rich plasma from people who have recovered from the virus. Officials say those who have recovered from COVID-19, such as Bessler, have antibodies to the disease in their blood which may help fight the virus.
