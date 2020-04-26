MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating after a shooting that left one man dead Saturday night.
The incident happened around 10 p.m. near the area of Minnehaha Avenue East and North Cypress Street.
According to police, officers responded to the scene after reports of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers found a man inside a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Officials attempted lifesaving measures but the man was already dead at the scene.
The St. Paul Homicide team and Forensic Services Unit is processing the scene.
Right now, police are not able to identify the victim. The man will be identified by the Medical Examiners office upon completion of an autopsy.
Police say they think the victim may have known his killer.
“Right now we don’t know exactly what happened, but according to our homicide investigators, this does not appear to be random, but that’s preliminary information,” St. Paul Police Public Information Officer Steve Linders said.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul Police at 651-266-5650.
