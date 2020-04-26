Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s one of the more rare calls the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office has received. On Saturday, officials say one of its deputies responded to a report of an injured eagle in North Branch.
As seen on video, Deputy Finnegan was able to rescue the animal using welder gloves and a blanket.
WATCH: Chisago County Deputy Rescues Injured Eagle:
We never know what kind of calls we will during a shift. Yesterday Deputy Finnegan got a call on an injured eagle. Equipped with welders gloves and a blanket, the eagle was rescued. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/4YgwfPeAxL
— Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) April 26, 2020
The sheriff’s office says the Parrot Adoption Education Program in Forest Lake assisted with the animal’s temporary care and transport to the Gabbert Raptor Center.
