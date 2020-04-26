COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines:
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s one of the more rare calls the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office has received.  On Saturday, officials say one of its deputies responded to a report of an injured eagle in North Branch.

As seen on video, Deputy Finnegan was able to rescue the animal using welder gloves and a blanket.

WATCH: Chisago County Deputy Rescues Injured Eagle:

The sheriff’s office says the Parrot Adoption Education Program in Forest Lake assisted with the animal’s temporary care and transport to the Gabbert Raptor Center.

