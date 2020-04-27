COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines:
By Kim Johnson
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 has uprooted classroom lesson plans and pushed teachers into uncharted territory.

As obstacles arise a local professor is helping teachers around the world by creating a virtual classroom of their own.

AnnMarie Thomas, with the University of St. Thomas, launched ThePlayLine, a virtual space for educators. Teachers from Minnesota, South Africa to Italy and beyond are connecting face-to-face to break down barriers, share ideas and converse with their peers.

The zoom call is open to educators once a day for 30 minutes.

If you are a teacher or know one who would like to join the call, click here.

