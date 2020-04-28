Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, families across the country are trying to find new creative ways to stay busy and entertained while adjusting to their new normal.
Here in the Twin Cities, there are plenty of events and virtual activities to do while safely practicing socially distancing from home.
WCCO-TV rounded up some of our top picks for this week below:
- Park Square Theatre Presents The Diary Of Anne Frank (April 27 – May 15)
- While Park Square Theatre is not able to put on a live show, the cast and company have recorded a zoom reading of the play to share its extraordinary message. To learn more click here.
- Walker Art Center Free Family Event (May 2)
- The Walker Art Center’s first free Saturday virtual event includes art-making activities with live demos, live music, workshops and more. Learn more here.
- Stages Theatre Company Virtual Theatre Activities
- Stages Theatre Company just launched Beyond the Stage, which offers free classes and theatre activities for youth up to 18 years old. Learn more here.
- Virtual Open Mic Night Hosted By DystopianMic (April 28)
- Are you a performer who misses the stage or do you just really love listening to live music? Then you’re definitely going to want to catch the next open mic night hosted by DystopianMic. Learn more here.
- Walker Art Center Online Archive Experience: 30 Years Of Dialogues and Film Retrospectives
- The Walker Art Center just launched an online archive experience. Visitors can explore more than 60 in-depth portraits of directors, actors, writers and producers who were celebrated in the Walker Cinema. Learn more here.
