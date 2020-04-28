COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines:
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a fatal crash incident in Minnetonka Tuesday morning.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred on southbound Interstate 494 at Highway 7. The state patrol reported the crash shortly after 7 a.m.

As a result of the crash, the southbound I-494 ramp to eastbound Highway 7 were closed. The ramp reopened around 10:30 a.m.

(credit: MnDOT)

Details are limited at this time, but more information is expected.

