MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a fatal crash incident in Minnetonka Tuesday morning.
According to the state patrol, the incident occurred on southbound Interstate 494 at Highway 7. The state patrol reported the crash shortly after 7 a.m.
As a result of the crash, the southbound I-494 ramp to eastbound Highway 7 were closed. The ramp reopened around 10:30 a.m.
Details are limited at this time, but more information is expected.
