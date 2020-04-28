MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota and M Health Fairview have developed a new protective device that will decrease exposure of COVID-19 to health care professionals in patient care settings.
The innovative respiratory protective box should prevent the transfer of COVID-19 by minimizing the potential for droplets emitted during coughing and sneezing to be transmitted from a patient with COVID-19.
“A procedure box should be as effective — or even more effective — than wearing a face shield in this regard, as it puts the barrier closer to the patient and can provide protection for multiple health care providers simultaneously,” said Chris Hogan, a mechanical engineering professor in the College of Science and Engineering.
The University of Minnesota researchers say the protective box can be used in numerous airway related treatments that occur often in operating rooms and intensive care units. As of right now, the protective box has been distributed to M Health Fairview hospitals.
