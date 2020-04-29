MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in Ham Lake Wednesday morning.
Deputies responded around 9:24 a.m. to a home on the 15900 block of Guadalcanal Street Northeast. According to the sheriff’s office, no other information other than the address was provided to Central Communications.
Upon arrival, deputies heard what they believed was a gunshot from inside the home. A perimeter was established and attempts to make contact inside the residence were unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office said.
Officials say deputies eventually made entry into the home and found two deceased individuals.
The identities of the individuals will not be released at this time.
According to the sheriff’s office, there is no ongoing threat to the public and the department is not looking for any other individuals. The investigation is ongoing.
