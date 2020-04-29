MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The owners of Izzy’s Ice Cream say they are permanently closing their St. Paul location.
Jeff and Lara Sommers opened their St. Paul shop on Marshall Avenue back in July of 2000. Since then, they’ve gone on to gain national recognition, including praise from Reader’s Digest, Food Network, Food & Wine, Men’s Journal and more.
The couple says their flagship store in St. Paul holds so many fond memories for them.
“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for buying our ice cream, supporting and being ambassadors for our business, waiting in all those long lines for ice cream, and for allowing us the honor to hire your sons and daughters to scoop ice cream over the years,” said owners Lara and Jeff. “You are the best customers we could ever wish for!”
Izzy’s Ice Cream will reopen its Minneapolis location on May 4 with a delivery-only service, expanding as safety warrants.
The owners say while they will be operating solely in Minneapolis now, they still consider themselves a St. Paul company.
You must log in to post a comment.