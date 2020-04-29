Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Americans are settling into working from home, and many employees and employers are considering a permanent shift.
According to a survey from the website getAbstract, nearly half of workers polled say they would like to keep their work-from-home setup in place.
In all, 45% of employers are actively considering the move.
“Employees working from home reported they were more productive and had higher performance, while also valuing the benefits of not commuting and having more time for family, friends and hobbies,” getAbstract reported.
