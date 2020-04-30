MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – — A 56-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with second-degree murder in connection to a brutal attack on his own mother in her Bloomington home early Wednesday morning.
The criminal complaint states that police responded to a 911 hang-up call for help at about 6:45 a.m. on the 2600 block of 90th Street West. Police arrived and were let in by James Bulygo, whom officers described as jittery. He had blood on his clothing, which he told officers was his mother’s.
They soon discovered the 82-year-old victim unconscious on a blood-stained couch, with a towel wrapped around her neck several times.
Bulygo told officers he had been in an argument with her for an hour or two before he got so angry that he began to beat her with a tape measure. He said he didn’t remember why he then decided to strangle her.
The victim was taken M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, where she was placed into a medically-induced hypothermic state. She is not expected to survive.
Bulygo told investigators that he has mental health issues, He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
