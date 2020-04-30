



The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is reopening in a limited capacity on Friday, May 1. Visitors will be able to see the arboretum from their cars, on a three mile drive for vehicles only.

Organizers say arboretum grounds will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. All visitors (including members) must reserve a time slot to access the grounds online; as on-site transactions are not allowed.

The reservations will be staggered to allow for a safe flow of vehicles, with the last reservation available at 3 p.m.

The visits are free for members, or $15 per car for non-members. All visitors will be expected to show a receipt of their online registration, or their membership card, to facility staff through their car’s window.

Arboretum organizers say they’ve worked with leadership at the University of Minnesota to determine how to reopen while ensuring visitor and staff safety.

There won’t be any access to the arboretum’s main building and no parking is available. Vehicles will “be required to generally keep moving.”

Click here to review available times and make reservations.

Arboretum Director Peter Moe released this statement Thursday: