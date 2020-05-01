Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were seriously hurt after their pet attacked them. It happened in north Minneapolis near Penn Avenue and 33rd Street.
Minneapolis Police aren’t releasing full details, but saying they are investigating a call of child endangerment and an animal bite. It came in at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
They say two people are in critical condition.
The City of Minneapolis, who runs animal control, says the animal was euthanized after the attack.
