MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a COVID-19-related death, a Minnesota union representing janitors and many other workers throughout the state is calling for additional personal protective equipment and hazard pay.
Altamirano says the union has ordered thousands of masks and gloves and are awaiting their arrival.
SEIU Local 26 represents over 8,000 janitors, security officers, window cleaners and airport workers.
One of its union members — Armando Solis, a janitor at U.S. Bank Plaza in Minneapolis — recently passed away from COVID-19.
On Thursday, union president Iris Altamirano released a video statement, calling for more PPE and hazard pay. The video is in Spanish, but subtitles are provided.
“The union has been working hard to demand all property service companies appropriate PPE for your safety and premium pay for times of crisis,” Altamirano said.
