MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 38-year-old woman is dead after crashing her car into a mobile home in Watertown Friday morning.
According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at about 8:56 a.m. at the residence of 76 Terrace Drive West. There, deputies responded to a single motor vehicle accident.
When deputies arrived, they observed that a woman driving a 2014 Ford Focus crashed directly into the residence.
The lone female driver, identified as Jacquelyn Sue Gallipo, was pronounced dead on the scene. The vehicle was totaled.
A witness to the crash reported that a high rate of speed likely contributed to the cause of the crash. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.
The homeowners were inside their residence at the time of the incident, but none were injured. There was mild to moderate damages to the mobile home.
