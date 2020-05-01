COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines:
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud, Fatal Car Crash, Jacquelyn Sue Gallipo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 38-year-old woman is dead after crashing her car into a mobile home in Watertown Friday morning.

According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at about 8:56 a.m. at the residence of 76 Terrace Drive West. There, deputies responded to a single motor vehicle accident.

When deputies arrived, they observed that a woman driving a 2014 Ford Focus crashed directly into the residence.

The lone female driver, identified as Jacquelyn Sue Gallipo, was pronounced dead on the scene. The vehicle was totaled.

A witness to the crash reported that a high rate of speed likely contributed to the cause of the crash. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.

The homeowners were inside their residence at the time of the incident, but none were injured. There was mild to moderate damages to the mobile home.

Comments