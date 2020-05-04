Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Big Ten Conference on Monday announced that all organized team activities will now be suspended through June 1.
This is an extension to the previously announced cancellation of all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year. The Big Ten also previously announced a ban on all on-and-off campus recruiting for the foreseeable future.
According to Big Ten officials, the conference is taking this time to work with medical experts and institutional leadership to determine the next steps in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference will re-evaluate again after June 1.
