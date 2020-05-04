MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Barron County say a 53-year-old man is in custody after resisting arrest and injuring two deputies.
According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 12:34 a.m. Sunday to a report of a disturbance at 1150 12th Street, just west of Barron.
During the course of the investigation, deputies went to take the 53-year-old Barron man into custody. Officials say the suspect resisted arrest and injured two deputies during the struggle.
According to the sheriff’s office, both deputies were treated at Mayo Hospital for hand injuries. One deputy will require surgery and be out for 8-12 weeks. The other deputy is back to work.
Officials say the 53-year-old suspect is being held in Barron County Jail on charges of bail jumping, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and battery to a law enforcement officer.
WCCO-TV does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.
