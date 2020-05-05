Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Watertown, Minnesota, are asking for the public’s help in a playground fire at an elementary school over the weekend.
According to the Watertown Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire at Watertown-Mayer Elementary School at 10 p.m. on Sunday. The fire was then extinguished.
Officials shared an image of the fire, showing the playground covered in flames and smoke.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carver County Sheriff’s Office at 952-361-1231.
