MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, both Costco and Hy-Vee announced that they will begin limiting meat purchases at their stores.
Hy-Vee announced that beginning Wednesday, shoppers at all locations will be limited to four items of meat at checkout. Officials say the change is due to worker shortages at plants.
“At Hy-Vee, we have product available at our stores but due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for. Because of this, we are going to put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department,” Hy-Vee said in a statement.
At Costco, shoppers will be limited to three items of meat.
“Our buyers and suppliers are working hard to provide essential, high demand merchandise as well as everyday favorites,” Costco said in a statement.
Both Hy-Vee and Costco have also recently updated their safety protocol, requiring all employees to wear masks at work.
You must log in to post a comment.