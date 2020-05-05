Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near Merrifield that happened on Sunday afternoon.
Law enforcement says it happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 22000 block of County Road 4.
Now, authorities are asking anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or location to call the sheriff’s office at 218-829-4749.
Sheriff Scott Goddard says “public safety is paramount” and advises the community “that we are actively investigating this case and any leads we obtain.”
Officials say this is an isolated incident — they’re asking anyone in the area to check their surveillance systems for a black sedan between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on May 3.
