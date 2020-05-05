Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is fighting for her life after a late night shooting and car crash in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. Monday in the area of Cedar Avenue South and 38th Street East, in the city’s Powderhorn neighborhood.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. Inside were a man and a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound.
Emergency crews brought the woman to Hennepin Healthcare. Police described her condition as “grave.”
Investigators canvassed the area early Tuesday morning. No arrests have been made and no description of the suspect(s) was given.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-847 and leave an anonymous tip. Information can also be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
