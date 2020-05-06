MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is bordered by three states with the fewest coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.
According to a new ranking from WalletHub, South Dakota ranks first in the nation with the fewest restrictions during the pandemic, while North Dakota sits at No. 3 and Iowa at No. 10.
“Our data set ranges from limits on large gatherings to the presence of a “shelter-in-place” order and whether restaurants and bars have reopened,” WalletHub said on its website, also providing its methodology.
Meanwhile, Minnesota was ranked as the 21st least restrictive state. The state’s eastern neighbor, Wisconsin, was listed as the 34th least restrictive state.
Hawaii, Rhode Island and the District of Columbia are listed as the most restrictive, respectively.
The rankings were based on data available on Monday, so states may shift on the list depending on what restrictions they implement or loosen.
