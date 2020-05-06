Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 64-year-old man died this week after his pickup collided with a dump truck in northern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Monday afternoon just northeast of Bemidji. The pickup was traveling south on Parkers Lake Road when it entered the intersection at Birchmont Beach Road and was struck by a westbound dump truck.
Killed in the collision was James Olson, of Bemidji. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the dump truck was unharmed.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.