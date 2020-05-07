Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) say it will hold virtual Memorial Day programs in place of live events at the three state veterans cemeteries.
Organizers say the program will include remarks from Gov. Tim Walz, “personal stories about those who have lost and honor on Memorial Day,” music, and a traditional rifle salute.
MDVA is partnering with Twin Cities PBS-TPT for a 30-minute-long program called “Always Remember: A Minnesota Tribute to Veterans we’ve lost.” It’s set to be broadcast across the state on TPT’s Minnesota Channel on Monday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m., according to a news release
More information will be released soon. In previous years, thousands of people have come to these events.
