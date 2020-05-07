Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are searching for who pulled the trigger Wednesday night in a Brooklyn Center shooting that left a man in the hospital with serious wounds.
The Brooklyn Center Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on the 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue, in a commercial area near the intersection of Bass Lake Road.
Officers found the victim at the scene, and emergency crews rendered medical aid. An ambulance then brought the man to an area hospital for treatment.
Investigators are working to find who was responsible for the shooting. No arrests have been made.
Police say they do not believe it was a random incident.
You must log in to post a comment.