MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings will open their 60th season against the Green Bay Packers — and play at New Orleans on Christmas Day.
Week 5: Sun. Oct. 11 against Seattle
Week 10: Mon. Nov. 16 against Chicago
The NFL schedule was released late Thursday afternoon, and the Vikings have a few to bookmark. The season opener is a border battle with the Packers, set for Sunday, Sept. 13 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
They will also play two primetime games:
The Vikings Christmas afternoon game against the Saints will be the first time they’ve gone head-to-head since the Vikes beat them in overtime in the 2019 Wild Card Round.
Due to the high likelihood that the season won’t pan out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL announced its league-wide refund policy this week.
