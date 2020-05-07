COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings will open their 60th season against the Green Bay Packers — and play at New Orleans on Christmas Day.

The NFL schedule was released late Thursday afternoon, and the Vikings have a few to bookmark. The season opener is a border battle with the Packers, set for Sunday, Sept. 13 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

They will also play two primetime games:

  • Week 5: Sun. Oct. 11 against Seattle
  • Week 10: Mon. Nov. 16 against Chicago

    • The Vikings Christmas afternoon game against the Saints will be the first time they’ve gone head-to-head since the Vikes beat them in overtime in the 2019 Wild Card Round.

    Due to the high likelihood that the season won’t pan out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL announced its league-wide refund policy this week.

    Click here for the complete schedule, and click here for notes on the schedule.

