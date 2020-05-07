MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a Northfield police squad was involved in a crash with another vehicle while responding to an emergency call.
According to the state patrol, the incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 3 and Jefferson Parkway in Northfield.
The Northfield police squad, a 2016 Ford Explorer, was traveling northbound on the highway responding to an emergency medical call when it collided in the intersection with a 2010 Toyota Rav4, which was traveling westbound on the parkway.
The driver of the Toyota is listed as a 25-year-old man, along with a passenger, a 19-year-old man. Both are from Northfield. The Northfield police squad’s only occupant was the driver, a 40-year-old Northfield man.
Both drivers were taken to the Northfield Hospital with injuries. The officer was treated and released.
The driver of the Toyota remains in the hospital with unknown injuries.
The state patrol is investigating.
