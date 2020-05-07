Comments (4)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new ESPN survey shows fans are ready for live games to start up again, even if they can’t go watch them in person.
In the survey, 65 percent said they would watch sports without fans in the stands.
We’ve seen it happening in South Korea, where baseball teams have been playing with just photo of fans wearing masks in the stands.
It’s been about two months now since live sports were canceled here. Many leagues are weighing options on how to return as states start to re-open.
The NFL appears optimistic. It plans to release its season schedule later Thursday.
