BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) — A third person has been charged in a Beltrami County homicide and arson case.
Thirty-two-year-old Devin Belcourt, of Bagley, was arrested in Naytahwaush Tuesday in connection with an incident Sunday in which a man was found dead in a burning home near Bemidji and another man was found with gunshot wounds.
KFGO reports Belcourt is charged with charged with second-degree intentional murder, arson, and burglary with a dangerous weapon and explosive.
Two other suspects were arrested earlier this week in Minot.
A criminal complaint says the three planned to steal drugs, a safe and money from the victims’ home.
