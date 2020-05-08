COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota state officials say they are negotiating to purchase a warehouse facility to temporarily store bodies of COVID-19 victims.

On Friday, state officials confirmed that $6.9 million from the COVID-19 Minnesota fund will be allocated to purchase a facility.

“We need to have a plan for a large number of deaths,” Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly said.

According to Kelly, due to the lack of funerals taking place during the stay-at-home order, some funeral homes and hospitals are “full and overflowing.” So, the purpose is to buy a building where bodies can be handled with dignity and respect.

“We owe our loved ones, our neighbors, our friends, as well as their families, to handle that appropriately,” Kelly said.

The location of the warehouse has not been released due to continuing negotiations.

Comments