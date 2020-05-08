MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota state officials say they are negotiating to purchase a warehouse facility to temporarily store bodies of COVID-19 victims.
On Friday, state officials confirmed that $6.9 million from the COVID-19 Minnesota fund will be allocated to purchase a facility.
“We need to have a plan for a large number of deaths,” Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly said.
According to Kelly, due to the lack of funerals taking place during the stay-at-home order, some funeral homes and hospitals are “full and overflowing.” So, the purpose is to buy a building where bodies can be handled with dignity and respect.
“We owe our loved ones, our neighbors, our friends, as well as their families, to handle that appropriately,” Kelly said.
MN Gov Walz re warehouse to store bodies of Covid victims: "This is a really tough one to talk about it."
— Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) May 8, 2020
The location of the warehouse has not been released due to continuing negotiations.
You must log in to post a comment.