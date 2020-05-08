MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the north metro say stop sticks had to be deployed early Friday morning to stop a driver who led officers on a high-speed chase on Interstate-35.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s office says the pursuit began in Ramsey County around 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 35E. Authorities say a motorist was driving recklessly and possibly impaired. He failed to stop for police.
Later, Chisago County deputies spotted the suspect car traveling around 90 mph on Interstate 35 near Stacy. They gave chase, and the driver still refused to stop. The high-speed pursuit only came to an end after a North Branch police officer used stop sticks to blow out the car’s tires.
The driver was arrested, and he refused to identify himself, the sheriff’s office says. The man is currently being held in the Chisago County Jail pending charges of fleeing police.
Authorities say no officers were hurt in the pursuit.
