MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman died in the hospital Friday night after a shooting and car crash left her in “grave condition” on Monday night.
Investigators have said the shooting happened around 11:25 p.m., near Cedar Avenue South and 38th Street East, in the Powderhorn neighborhood.
On scene police officers discovered a vehicle that had crashed into a tree, with a man and a woman inside who had suffered a gunshot wound.
The woman was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Then, on Saturday morning authorities notified WCCO of her death.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-847 and leave an anonymous tip.
