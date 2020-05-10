MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The union representing hundreds of meatpacking workers in Minnesota says there are still safety issues at plants that reopened last week.
The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union represents a quarter of a million workers across the country, including in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The JBS Pork Plant in Worthington and Jennie-O store in Willmar opened this week following the President’s executive order to keep plants open during the pandemic.
Before the order, the JBS plant in Worthington was closed due to COVID-19 concerns. Around 350 workers there have tested positive for the virus.
The union said reopening those companies “without urgent safety improvements needed is a reckless move that will put American lives at risk and further endanger the long-term security of our nation’s food supply.” So they’re asking for the Trump Administration to provide personal protective equipment and full paid sick leave for anyone infected.
JBS and Jennie-O say they’ve enhanced their prevention protocols to protect employees and coordinated their reopening’s with state and federal guidance.
