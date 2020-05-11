MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota company is giving back to our nursing home communities when it comes to dental hygiene.
Primal Health based in North East Minneapolis makes dental hygiene mints that are clinically proven to clean the mouth and promote oral health.
Senior living facilities are faced with the very difficult task of maintaining dental hygiene during the pandemic because staff is overwhelmed and can’t brush everyone’s teeth in a timely manner.
The medical impact of poor dental hygiene is problematic in the aging population according to the CEO of the company, Dr. Emily Stein.
Dr. Stein invented it after her grandmother who could no longer brush her teeth and had a stroke after she had her tooth abstracted. In aging populations dental issues increases the rate of other health complications such as pneumonia.
The company is offering a buy one donate one deal. For each bottle bought they will donate one to a Minnesota nursing home.
The mint works for all ages and comes in flavors such as orange blossom.
You can find more information here.
You must log in to post a comment.