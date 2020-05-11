Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage boy has been hospitalized after an accidental shooting involving another family member.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred just after noon Sunday on the 11000 block of Bonnie Road in First Assessment Township, which is just north of Brainerd.
There, a 17-year-old boy was shot by a handgun. He was taken to a Essentia and then to St. Cloud Hospital for multiple surgeries. His condition is unknown.
Authorities say the investigation has so far determined that another family member accidentally discharged the handgun while handling the weapon.
