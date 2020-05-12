COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Over the next several weeks, the Animal Humane Society plans to introduce more safely modified services and reopen their sites throughout the state in phases.

In March, as the COVID-19 pandemic heightened, the Animal Humane Society had made the decision to close to the public and provide only limited essential services.

Since then, they have been working to modify their programs in accordance to the latest guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other state and federal agencies.

They’ve already implemented new cleaning and sanitizing protocols — requiring all staff, volunteers, and visitors to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

With those measures in place, the Animal Humane Society has introduced adoption by appointment, curbside intake, and curbside veterinary appointments in Golden Valley as well as curbside boarding and grooming at Now Boarding. 

