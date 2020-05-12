MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Over the next several weeks, the Animal Humane Society plans to introduce more safely modified services and reopen their sites throughout the state in phases.
In March, as the COVID-19 pandemic heightened, the Animal Humane Society had made the decision to close to the public and provide only limited essential services.
Since then, they have been working to modify their programs in accordance to the latest guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other state and federal agencies.
Over the next several weeks, Animal Humane Society will be introducing more modified services and reopening our sites in phases as we are able to do so safely. To view the status of our current services, please visit https://t.co/SmZMjNB74x. pic.twitter.com/OvYYCUtYxZ
— Animal Humane Society (@Animal_HumaneMN) May 6, 2020
They’ve already implemented new cleaning and sanitizing protocols — requiring all staff, volunteers, and visitors to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
With those measures in place, the Animal Humane Society has introduced adoption by appointment, curbside intake, and curbside veterinary appointments in Golden Valley as well as curbside boarding and grooming at Now Boarding.
You must log in to post a comment.