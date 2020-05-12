Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway Tuesday morning as crews monitor a fire in an industrial area of St. Paul.
The St. Paul Fire Department says crews responded around 8 a.m. to a report of smoke in the area of the 2200 block of Wabash Avenue, in the city’s South St. Anthony Park neighborhood.
Photos from the scene show firefighters dousing smoking bundles of cardboard with water. The fire department says the situation is under control, and no one has been hurt by the smoke or flames.
While officials say the fire does not appear suspicious, its cause is under investigation.
