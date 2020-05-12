Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s no denying it — the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our way of life, but it hasn’t stopped us from connecting with others.
Here in the Twin Cities, there are plenty of events and virtual activities to do while safely practicing socially distancing from home.
WCCO-TV rounded up some of our top picks for this week below:
- Backyard Composting Webinar (May 14)
- Hennepin Environment is hosting a webinar this Thursday evening on how to make a compost in your own backyard. To learn more click here.
- Jazz Fest Live (May 14)
- Are you in need of a night filled with live jazz performances? We have just the thing for you. This Thursday the Twin Cities Jazz Festival is presenting Jazz Fest Live featuring local musician Jennifer Grimm. To learn more here.
- Our Lady of Peace Spring Luncheon (May 14)
- Our Lady of Peace is holding their spring luncheon online this Thursday. The luncheon helps raise funds to cover free care for their hospice residents. Learn more here.
- The Online Art-A-Whirl Experience (May 15)
- Art-A-Whirl is the largest open studio tour in the country. This Friday over 1,000 artists, galleries, bands, businesses, restaurants and breweries will be waiting to connect with you through the Art-A-Whirl Experience. To learn more click here.
- Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Digital Concert (May 16)
- The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra is inviting you to share an evening of comfort and togetherness through a digital concert curated by Artistic Director and Principal Violinist Kyu-Young Kim. The live stream starts at 8 p.m. Learn more here.
BONUS MENTION:
- MSPIFF39 Virtual Film Festival (May 15-23)
- The Minneapolis-St. Paul Internation Film Festival is going virtual this year. The line-up includes 50+ features and dozens of shorts. (Note: this event requires the purchase of a $10 ticket.) Learn more here.
