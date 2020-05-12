MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the state of Minnesota not allowing for in-person, gymnasium or football field-style graduation ceremonies, most schools will likely end up opting for a virtual graduation ceremony.
The Minnesota Orchestra and its music director Osmo Vänskä are hoping to help make those ceremonies a little more special.
The orchestra has recorded a rendition of Edward Elgar’s famous “Pomp and Circumstance” march, which is the tune that’s usually played at most graduation ceremonies.
“We recognize that the graduating class of 2020 is missing the traditional in-person ceremony this year, and we are humbled to be able to share this music for all who would like to include it in their virtual celebrations,” Vänskä said. “We are especially proud of Minnesota’s graduates and congratulate you all on your outstanding achievements. We’d be honored to be part of this milestone moment in your lives.”
They’ve issued the recording in both audio and video formats.
The University of Minnesota will honor graduates from all five of its campuses this weekend in a virtual commencement. More than 17,000 students were invited to take part, each getting a personalized slide in the presentation. The ceremony begins Saturday at 11 a.m.
You must log in to post a comment.