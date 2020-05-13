Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the season postponed until July, the St. Paul Saints are gearing up for a unique start to their season in which they are calling “Nopening Day.”
On May 19, the celebration will begin with a curbside pickup “Nopening Day” T-shirt giveaway in front of CHS Field. The Saints will hand out 500 shirts — two per car — from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
At 6 p.m., fans can go on Twitter and Facebook to watch the first game in CHS Field from 2015. During the broadcast, those tuning in will have a chance to win prizes throughout the night.
To cap off the evening, fans can stream a live five-minute Xcel Energy fireworks show from CHS Field.
You must log in to post a comment.