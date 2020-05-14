MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The wrong-way crash that closed Highway 169 early Wednesday morning in Brooklyn Park has claimed the life of a 22-year-old man.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Ahmud Carrington, of Minneapolis, died of injuries suffered in the crash, which happened shortly after 1 a.m., near the intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard.
Investigators say Carrington was driving a Chevy Impala with three passengers north on the highway when a wrong-way driver collided with the car.
The wrong-way driver, a 28-year-old Lester Prairie woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to a hospital for treatment. Troopers say she had been drinking prior to the crash.
The three passengers in the Impala also were also hospitalized and are expected to be OK.
