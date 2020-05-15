



— State officials say 16 Minnesota DVS exam stations will be reopened for a majority of services on May 19, with class D road tests resuming on May 26 for motorists who have had appointments canceled.

DVS customers should expect things to look very different with changes made during the pandemic.

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced that it is implementing a plan to “efficiently and effectively” address those who have had road tests canceled during the stay-at-home order, as well as those who have had their driver’s license or identification card expire during the peacetime emergency.

The 16 locations that will reopen include St. Paul, Arden Hills, Anoka, Eagan, Plymouth, Rochester, Mankato, Fairmont (road test only, opening May 26), Marshall, Willmar, Detroit Lakes, St. Cloud, Brainerd, Duluth, Grand Rapids, and Bemidji.

MORE: Click here for more information on DVS exam stations.

“Thank you for your patience during this uncertain and stressful time for all Minnesotans. DPS-DVS has been working very hard to find safe, fair solutions to resume services that have been unavailable during the stay at home order,” DPS Driver and Vehicle Services (DPS-DVS) Director Emma Corrie said. “We are prioritizing the needs of Minnesotans who couldn’t take their knowledge or road test during the past several weeks by allowing DPS-DVS exam station staff to focus on testing services.”

The exam stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through May 22. Initial available services will be knowledge tests, permit applications and motorcycle and commercial driver’s license (CDL) road tests.

Exam stations will be closed May 25 for Memorial Day.

MORE: Visit the DVS locations page to find a list of offices and services.

Then, on May 26, the 16 exam stations will begin offering class D road tests, in addition to other services. Those who have had their appointments canceled during the stay-at-home order will be given priority. New class D road test appointments are not yet available to the public.

The remaining exam stations will stay closed.

“The exam stations that aren’t reopening only offered road tests several times per week, requiring examiners to travel to exam stations within the region in order to conduct tests. Focusing on the 16 regional exam stations allows examiners to remain at one exam station and use the time they would have spent traveling conducting more tests,” the DPS said.

Independently owned and operated exam stations are allowed to open on May 18.

Customers are asked to wear a face mask inside exam stations. Other things customers should expect to experience is wellness screenings, social distancing signage and installations. Lines may be longer due to social distancing guidelines.