MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has issued an alert for providers to look out for a syndrome in children that has been associated with COVID-19.
On Friday, state health officials with MDH asked providers to begin watching out for patients under 21 with features of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). The symptoms are listed here.
Providers are asked to immediately refer these patients for specialty care and report the suspected cases to MDH.
MORE: Health Advisory on Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (.PDF)
More than a dozen states are currently investigating cases of mysterious illness appearing in children that is potentially related to the coronavirus. New York has now identified over 100 cases of the “pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.”
Doctors in the United Kingdom first noted cases of the syndrome, which appears to be similar to Kawasaki disease, a rare but serious illness seen in some children who have contracted a viral infection.
